PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A student from Southwest Edgecombe High School pulled out an airsoft toy gun and began shooting as students were loading buses Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

As students at the school were loading the bus to leave school for the summer, a 15-year-old boy retrieved an airsoft-style toy gun from his backpack and began shooting it at other students, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

No students were injured in this assault.

A teacher nearby saw the incident and seized the weapon and the student. The School Resource Officer Lieutenant was contacted immediately.

The school resource officer working at the school at the time is obtaining juvenile petitions against the student involved for disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon other than a gun on school grounds.

Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson said in the news release that “this behavior will not be tolerated in ECPS and our community.”