CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated.

School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities said the student will be disciplined according to the code of conduct and behavior policies for Clinton City Schools.

Police say charges are pending the outcome of their investigation.