Student vaping leads to rumors of overdose death at Harnett County high school, sheriff’s office says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is looking to end rumors of students overdosing and one dying at Western Harnett High School on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said a female student used a vape pen and became “sick to her stomach.”

That lead to EMS checking out the student and then she was taken home by her mother.

The sheriff’s office said rumors began to swirl at the school that same day saying multiple students had overdosed and that one had even died.

“The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to know that the information circulating on social media is false,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The student is doing OK as of Tuesday.