Students, parents frustrated after hundreds of ACT scores lost at Moore County high school

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents at Pinecrest High School say they feel like the district failed their children on one of the biggest tests of their lives.

It was recently discovered that 440 students weren’t getting their ACT scores because their answer sheets disappeared.

Like many students at Pinecrest, Christian Dailey has lofty goals.

“I want to go to Duke University,” said Christian Dailey.

There’s only one thing holding up his application: the ACT.

“If they don’t have my score, I can’t go to school,” said Dailey. “They can’t look at me. Schools can’t look at me.”

Moore County Schools Chief Officer for Academics Tim Locklair said the tests were lost.

“We have searched the school,” said Locklair. “We have searched the testing room. We’ve searched all testing rooms in order to locate those answer sheets. We’ve searched and done everything we can to find those and they have not been located.

“This is a serious error. It’s a human error, and we’re investigating that. That investigation continues.”

The district said it has taken personnel action for the mistake that will ultimately cost more than $30,000 to fix.

“I don’t think the district failed me, but in some parts I feel like it wasn’t organized,” said Dailey.

“We’re sorry,” said Locklear. “We’re sorry.”

The rising seniors at Pinecrest High School will be able to retake the test this fall. Any students hoping to get a jump start on their college applications are being asked to contact their school counselor.

