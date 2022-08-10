CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–UNC Chapel Hill students are officially back on campus.

Wednesday students began moving into their dorms in preparation for the start of school on Monday, August 15th.

UNC is expecting 4,455 first-year students and almost 939 transfer students this year.

Students told CBS 17 they’re not only excited to move into their dorms, but they’re also excited because this year will look a little different than last.

Masks are optional in University buildings, and students are not required to fill out the COVID-19 vaccination form although it is encouraged.

Students moving into dorms had to sign-up for an appointment online.

Students say that made the process very easy.

“We’ve got two cars worth of stuff, so we’re just trying to unload. We’ve got the wagon and the handrail that we’re packing everything out. We’re going to get Jimmy johns for dinner, it’s a little tradition me and my roommate started so I’m very excited for that,” said UNC student Claire Farmery.

Nahum Yared also spent time unloading his car after arriving on campus Wednesday.

“Just getting all my stuff out the car and getting ready for another year; just moving all my stuff In. It’s kind of exciting to see all my roommates and suitemates,” said Yared.

The school will welcome back students Wednesday through Sunday. More information on the move-in process can be found here.