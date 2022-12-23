RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest temperatures in nearly 5 years will hit central North Carolina Saturday morning.

Low temperatures Saturday will get down to 10 degrees in the Triangle, but with the wind, it will feel like -4 degrees.

These will be the coldest temperatures since the Triangle got down to 10 degrees on Jan. 18, 2018.

Christmas Eve day won’t get much warmer with highs only topping out at 28 degrees. Winds won’t be as strong Saturday, but it will still be breezy meaning wind chill temps will be in the teens most of Saturday.

Christmas Day will start to warm up, but not much. Sunday morning will again start very cold with morning temperatures around 13 degrees and there shouldn’t be a wind chill thanks to calm winds. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs just above freezing near 33 degrees.

Monday morning will be another morning in the teens and another afternoon in the 30s, but this time in the upper 30s.

The 40s return Tuesday and the 60s will be back by next weekend to ring in the New Year!

