ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A substitute teacher and a student who were involved in a fight Monday at Rocky Mount High School are both charged with simple assault.

The teacher, identified as Xaviera Steele, is charged and received a written promise to appear in court. She has been released, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The student is charged via juvenile petition. A juvenile petition is the formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case, that must be filed by a juvenile court counselor.

Police were called to the school Monday morning to investigate a reported assault.

Police and Nash County Public Schools were made aware of the incident, that officials said took place between a juvenile and a substitute teacher.

“The police department’s school resource officer and investigators consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and after reviewing the totality of the circumstances decided that both parties

involved will face assault charges,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.