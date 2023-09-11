RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During the month of September, suicide prevention and mental health awareness is recognized around the world, raising awareness into resources for help. Calling 988 can save a life.

Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed National Suicide Prevention Week for September 10-16. Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and the third leading cause of death in people 10 to 34 years old.

There were 1,476 deaths by suicide in N.C. in 2022, which made suicide the ninth leading cause of death in the state. People suffering from mental health leading to suicide can happen to anyone, no matter their age, background or race.

In Gov. Cooper’s proclamation, he says “suicide is preventable, and it is imperative to raise more awareness and for all people to support services available in their respective communities to prevent suicide, and to encourage all those in need to access evidence-informed services that address suicide, mental health, and substance use disorder.”

If you or someone you know needs help, 988 is the 24-hour suicide-and-crisis lifeline.