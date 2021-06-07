Summer edition of Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The annual Triangle Restaurant Week summer event kicks off Monday across the Triangle.

Participating restaurants in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Apex, Morrisville Cary and Holly Springs will offer two or three-course Prix fixed menus at $20, $25, $30 and $35 levels each day through Sunday, June 13.

“We have seen a drop in restaurant participation due to labor shortages and over 20% increase in meat prices this spring. These new obstacles the eateries are facing makes it even more important to support our local restaurants,” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week, in a press release. “We are very excited to be able to offer a summer version since many people look forward to this yearly event.”

Since the first Triangle Restaurant Week, the event has reached more than 1.2 million people and featured over 100 of the Triangle’s restaurants, generating $500,000 in additional revenue, according to organizer Triangle Blvd.

Click here for more information on Triangle Restaurant Week.