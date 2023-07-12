RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- A sea of yellow is starting to emerge at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

The Dix Park Conservancy says sunflowers have started blooming but don’t rush to the park too soon. Full bloom is still a few days away. It typically lasts two weeks.

The sunflower field is the perfect place to snap your new Facebook profile picture or latest Instagram post. Professional photographers are welcome to use Dix Park Sunflower Field as a backdrop or setting for their sessions.

Any commercial photography requires a permit through the city.

So what are the best times of day to snap a picture?

Mornings, especially weekdays, are best for taking pictures without minimal people in the background. Crowds tend to dissipate into the later evening as well.

Just before the sun sets, or ‘golden hour’, is best time of day to capture the beauty of the sunflowers and Dix Park. This maybe among the busiest time but it may be worth the reward of the beautiful photos the lighting will create.

If you plan to visit during the week, the best place to park is the gravel lot off Hunt Drive and the parking lot near the Magnolia Room. You can enter 1800 Umstead Drive into your GPS navigation to find the lot. Most other parking lots are for employees during the week.

For parking on weeknights or weekdays, you can use any lot at Dix Park. There is parking immediately north of the field, across the street at the dog park, and Dwire Drive near the chapel.