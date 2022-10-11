CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – If your kids have been coughing and sneezing lately, they’re not alone. Doctors said they’re seeing an unusually high number of respiratory viruses right now, so many that some hospitals are filling up with sick children.

“After being at UNC, for almost 16, 17 years, I’ve not seen something to this degree,” Dr. Benny Joyner said, the Chief of the Division of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at UNC Health and the Medical Director of the Pediatric ICU at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

He said children struggling with respiratory viruses are filling emergency rooms and intensive care units all over the state.

“We’re very, very near capacity,” he said. “We try to accommodate as many children as we can, but we have had to turn children away and help them find other facilities to go to because we are that full.”

Dr. Joyner said doctors are starting to see some flu cases, but RSV, rhinovirus and enterovirus are the biggest issues right now. They generally cause cold-like symptoms in adults, but in infants and young children, they can sometimes be life-threatening because they have smaller airways.

“They come in a lot more distress, a lot sicker,” Dr. Joyner said. “Out of my 20-bed pediatric ICU, right now over half the patients have some sort of respiratory ailment.”

He said pediatricians and urgent care offices are seeing children with COVID-19, but right now he does not see many children requiring hospitalization due to the coronavirus.

The viruses making children sick now are normally more common in the winter.

“What’s so unusual about this,” Joyner said. “Is it started a lot sooner and it’s really just relentless.”

He urges parents to keep sick children home from school or childcare, not only to stop viruses from spreading, but to allow them to rest and recover at a time when hospitals are filling up.

“Right now, we are facing a capacity of really unprecedented proportions, so you may not be able to get into see the intensive care unit or to the hospital as quickly as you’d like,” Dr. Joyner said. “They come to the ER; they need to be admitted, but there are so many children that have been admitted, and so they are stuck in our ERs.”