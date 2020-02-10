SURVEY: RDU ranks among top 5 for late airport travelers

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport ranks as one of the best airports for travelers who run late.

FinanceBuzz’s latest study looked at the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. and ranked them from best to worst airports for travelers who are running late

According to the study, Raleigh-Durham ranks 3rd best overall.

The average security line wait time at RDU is 14 minutes.

However, RDU airport does not offer CLEAR lanes.

On average, more than 16,000 passengers fly out of RDU every day.

RDU Airport only ranks behind Hobby Airport (Houston) and Kansas City International. Nearby Charlotte-Douglas made the worst list.

