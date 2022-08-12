ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshots wounds by Rocky Mount Police Tuesday morning.

The shooting, in the 1700 block of Cox Avenue at about 11:30 a.m., sent the man to ECU Health in Greenville for treatment of serious injuries. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the man is still recovering in the hospital, according to police.

The day after the shooting, police said they had established Joshua Mabry, 34, as a suspect in the shooting.

Joshua Mabry, 34. (Rocky Mount Police Department)

Two days later, police located and arrested Mabry and charged him with:

Assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Felony flee, elude

Possession of cocaine

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Firearm by felon

Driving while license revoked

Mabry was spotted driving a vehicle and fled when officers attempted a traffic stop, a news release said. Investigators then got in touch with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for assistance which led to his arrest.

Mabry received a $125,000 secured bond for the array of charges and has been remanded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the

shooting incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police

Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or use Text-A-Tip by texting “RMPOL” and your message to 274637.