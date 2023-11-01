FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Granville County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Monday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a possible fatality with a pedestrian. After arriving, troopers found a woman was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Jessica Renee Doucet, 39, was walking east in the roadway near the fog line but in the roadway on Bruce Garner Road in Granville County. Troopers said she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle traveling west on Bruce Garner Road.

The highway patrol said no one saw the fatal crash, but nearby residents heard and saw Doucet walking in the roadway before the crash. Troopers spoke with witnesses for any help on identifying a possible vehicle involved in the hit and run.

Evidence from the scene led troopers to believe the vehicle was a 2005-2010 model Dodge Charger with front right headlight, hood, and possible front window damage. At the time, troopers did not know what color the Dodge Charger was.

On Oct. 31, troopers searched the area and found surveillance video from a nearby store that helped identify the color of the Dodge Charger along with a clear picture of the suspect getting out and checking his vehicle.

Later, a trooper received a tip regarding the possible location of the suspect vehicle in Franklinton near Bruce Garner Road. Troopers arrived on scene at 3:45 p.m. to investigate.

The gray 2010 Dodge Charger had 30-day registration tags and was backed into the driveway with significant damage to the front right of the vehicle, according to troopers.

It was determined that the parts and damage from the evidence collected at the scene determined that the vehicle was involved in the hit-and-run.

Trooper said the suspected driver was at the residence that matched the description from the video evidence and the scene that night. Troopers said the suspect tried to sneak out the back of the residence but was quickly caught.

Marquise Rashad Bass, 24, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run serious injury/death. Troopers said other charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, please contact the Troop C District 7 office in Durham County at 101. South Miami Blvd 919-560-6868 or Troop C Communication Center at 919-733-3861.