RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was arrested for his role in a burglary that happened on Wednesday, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday shortly before 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Club Pond Road in Raeford for a burglary investigation. Deputies learned that a man who was known by the victim attempted to break into her residence.

Arrest warrants were obtained on Eloy Alejandro Gonzalez-Cruz, 46, for first degree burglary and he was taken into custody on Thursday. He was charged with first degree burglary and received a $40,000 secured bond.