Suspect tells police he stabbed Wilson woman who later died, officials say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect has been arrested after he turned himself into local police for the Friday afternoon fatal stabbing of a Wilson woman.

At 12:38 p.m. on Friday, Wilson police responded to the intersection of Dewey St. and Sauls St. and located Lavonda M. Lucas, 38, in a nearby area who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest area.

She was transported to Wilson Medical Center, and then to Vidant Medical Center for treatment, due to the severity of her injuries.

However, while medical personnel attempted to give her treatment, she died as a result of her injuries, a press release from the Wilson Police Department said.

Additionally, officers located a suspect, also in the surrounding area, who was suffering from a hand laceration.

Steven T. Cameron, 52, also of Wilson, said he was the person who stabbed Lucas, according to police.

Upon Lucas’ death, Cameron was immediately charged with one open count of murder and is currently being processed, the press release said.