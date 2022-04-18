ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation launched after a shooting injured one man in Rocky Mount last Wednesday led to the arrest and search of a suspect’s residence.

The shooting, reported at approximately 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Magnolia Drive on April 13, resulted in the injury of one person.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for medical treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later released, police said.

On Monday, Rocky Mount Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect, now identified as Antonio Richardson. He faces one charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Additionally, the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Crimes Unit was responsible for the investigation that led to Richardson’s arrest. The Marshals Eastern Regional Task Force, with the assistance of RMPD, conducted the arrest.

Police then said Monday that a search was also executed at the residence Richardson was found at.

RMPD officers located a stolen firearm reported from Greenville, North Carolina.

Richardson was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $60,000 secured bond.