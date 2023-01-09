SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday.

Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The assault occurred in the 550 block of Cox Maddox Road in Sanford after deputies responded to what they’re calling a domestic disturbance at a home.

“The first responding deputy came into contact with Jaylin Kareem Sumpter. While the deputy was attempting to better understand what was occurring, Sumpter attacked and struck the deputy knocking her down and assaulted her further by kicking her, stomping her in the chest, and striking her in the face. A second deputy arrived on scene while Sumpter was actively assaulting the deputy,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The second deputy used a taser to stop the assault, officials said.

This allowed Sumpter to be taken into custody, eventually, after assaulting two other deputies. The sheriff’s office did not release the extent of their injuries.

Sumpter was charged with three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.

Following his first appearance with a judge on Monday, Sumpter had his secured bond of $40,000 raised to $150,000.

No information on the domestic disturbance was given.