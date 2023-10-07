SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sharpsburg man has been captured just a day after deputies said he was wanted in a man’s death in August.

John Davis, of the Battleboro area, was killed early the morning of August 7, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial call in the 100 block of Camland Circle was about a home invasion and shooting in which Davis, 20, was the victim, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram.

On Thursday, deputies said Virgil L. Hobson was wanted for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting. A mugshot of Hobson was circulated with the information about charges.

Hobson, 32, lived about a block away from the shooting scene, which was in a mobile home community just east of Sharpsburg, according to deputies.

Friday night, the sheriff’s office announced that Hobson had been taken into custody.