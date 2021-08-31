Suspect captured, charged with hitting Rocky Mount police officer with car while fleeing traffic stop

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was wanted for hitting a Rocky Mount police officer while fleeing a traffic stop last week was captured on Monday, Rocky Mount police said Tuesday morning.

Kevin Cooper, 32, was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, and fail to stop at a red light in connection with the Aug. 24 incident.

According to police, the officer, who was not identified, conducted a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. and was standing next to the car “in the performance of his duties” when Cooper accelerated, striking the officer with the car, the news release said.

“The men and women of the Rocky Mount Police Department are dedicated to creating a safe city while upholding the laws of North Carolina, and while each officer accepts the dangers of this profession, ensuring the safety of all RMPD employees is a priority,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell.

On Monday, the Rocky Mount Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the U.S. Marshals Carolina’s Regional Task Force arrested Cooper in the 900-block of Stokes Street in Rocky Mount.

Cooper was taken to the Nash County Detention Facility where he received an $11,000 secured bond. He also received an additional $200 secured bond for an unrelated warrant out of Halifax County.

Cooper was also wanted on a fugitive warrant from Virginia. For that, he is being held without bond.