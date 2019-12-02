Victim fights back: Robbery suspect hit by gunfire in shootout, Harnett County deputies say

Clockwise from top left: Donovan Jonte’ Powell, Michael Lance McLean, Devin Yusuf Bayan Hamid and Maurice Dequann McLain. Images from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was wounded in a shootout during an attempted robbery on Thanksgiving Eve in Harnett County, officials say.

The incident was reported Wednesday just after 11 p.m. at 200 Pine Haven Drive near Sanford, according to a news release from Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

A person was visiting the home when two men got out of a car that arrived and tried to rob the visiting person, the news release said.

During a shootout between the suspects and the victim, one suspect was hit by gunfire, according to the news release.

Maurice McLain, 26, of Cameron, who is facing several charges, suffered a gunshot wound.

Donovan Jonte’ Powell, 18, Devin Yusuf Bayan Hamid, 19, both of Georgia and Michael Lance McLean, 18, of Lillington were also detained and charged, deputies said.

All four were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and shooting into an occupied conveyance.

Powell, McLean and Hamid are in the Harnett County Detention Center under $225,000 secured bonds each.

McLain remains in a regional hospital as of Monday, deputies said. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now