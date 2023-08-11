ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a shooting that happened in April in Rocky Mount has been caught, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

In a news release, police said detectives and U.S. Marshals found 29-year-old Yashawn Earl Bryant in Rocky Mount on Friday and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

Detectives investigating the April 9 shooting, which happened in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive and left a man in critical condition with two gunshot wounds, had determined through the course of their investigation that Bryant was involved in the shooting.

When he was arrested, law enforcement found Bryant had a firearm in his possession. Bryant was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting a police officer.

According to the release, Bryant also had unserved warrants from Wilson County for a court order violation and multiple felon charges.

Bryant’s bond was set at $270,763 and he was sent to the Nash County Detention Center.

The investigation into this incident by the RMPD Criminal Investigation Division is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call RMPD at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111. Tips can also be sent through Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and the message to 274637.