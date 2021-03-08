Suspect in double shooting at Roanoke Rapids Walmart turns self in, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man suspected of shooting two teens at a Walmart in Roanoke Rapids in February turned himself in on Monday, police said.

O’Quevion Barnes was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was given an $80,000 bond and will appear in court on April 22.

Last week, police charged 19-year-old Angelica Maria Dominguez with conspiracy and obstruction of justice in connection with the double shooting.

The shooting happened on Feb. 26 at the Walmart located at 251 Premier Blvd. in Roanoke Rapids. Police said the suspect was exiting the store and in the parking lot. The 17- and 18-year-old victims were injured by the same bullet.

Both victims were in stable condition, police said after the incident.