SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon after a car chase turned into a pursuit on foot.

According to the sheriff’s office, a heavy police presence responded to the area along U.S. Route 301 near Lowes and Sam’s Club at around 3:15 p.m.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in Sharpsburg that had fake tags. According to police, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Deputies used stop sticks on the road to stop the vehicle. As it was coming to a stop, the suspect got out of the vehicle with a weapon and ran.

He was later apprehended by deputies shortly after.

The suspect, who deputies identified as 24-year-old Ramon Anthony Battle, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say there’s no danger to the public.