Suspect in Spring Lake murder arrested in Georgia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect wanted for a Spring Lake murder was arrested out of state, authorities said Monday.

On Aug. 17, Cumberland County dispatch received a call about a man lying on the ground in the 1400-block of Verlie Avenue in Spring Lake. When Spring Lake police officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, police said.

The victim, identified as Clarence Edward Tatum, died at the scene.

Detectives obtained a warrant against Chris Dontea Gibson for first-degree murder two days later.

Spring Lake police reported Gibson was arrested in Liberty County, Georgia on Monday. He was being held at the Liberty County pending extradition to Cumberland County.

Police are still asking anyone with additional information about Tatum’s death to contact detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Spring Lake police said the arrest was made with help from the Liberty County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Police, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.