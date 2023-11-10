NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase that began in Halifax County on Friday morning ended in a crash in Nash County.

Nashville County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase around 8:50 a.m., according to a sheriff’s detective. The suspect was taken away by EMS after the vehicle wrecked on Interstate 95 South near the 137 mile marker.

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Stone wants to remind everyone that this will be a busy weekend for traveling. Take the time to buckle up, allow plenty of time for your travel, don’t drive sleepy, or under the influence, and always be aware of those around you.