Suspect leads Roanoke Rapids police on chase, leaves girlfriend in car after crashing, chief says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Virginia man is wanted after he led Roanoke Rapids police on a chase and left his injured girlfriend in the car after crashing on Monday, officials said.

On Monday around 3 a.m., Roanoke Rapids Police Lt. J. Baggett was called to a business in reports of a woman being pushed out of a vehicle.

As Baggett was responding, he saw the suspect vehicle pass him.

The lieutenant turned around and turned on his lights and siren but the suspect vehicle accelerated away from Baggett towards Weldon, police said.

The suspect vehicle sped out of Baggett’s sight as they approached railroad tracks. That is when Baggett saw a cloud of smoke.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the suspect vehicle lost control as it cross the railroad tracks and plowed into five parked cars.

The driver jumped and ran from the vehicle, leaving his injured girlfriend in the car.

The girlfriend was transported to Vidant North hospital for treatment. Her condition was unavailable Tuesday morning.

Baggett was able to identify the driver as James L. Odom 34, from the Emporia, Virginia area.

Officer found 3.9 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, police said.

Odom is still on the run and facing several charges:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Fleeing to elude arrest

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Careless and reckless driving

driving while license revoked

The police department asks if you know the whereabouts of James Odom to contact your local law enforcement or call Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.