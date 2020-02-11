Suspect on the loose after bank robbery in Spring Lake, 3 schools briefly on lockdown

Surveillance image from a Feb. 11, 2020 bank robbery in Spring Lake. (Courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett County deputies are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in Spring Lake, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the First Bank at 3210 Ray Road just after 3:15 p.m. A man gave a note to the teller with instructions, then brandished a black semi-automatic handgun, the release said.

There was no information on if any money was taken.

Shortly after the report of the bank robbery, the man was seen running south on Ray Road. Troopers and deputies were in the area quickly and used bloodhounds to track him, but were unsuccessful. The track ended abruptly several hundred yards from the bank, the release said.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was seen wearing a surgical mask, gloves, a light blue Nike hat with a white “swoosh” on the front, a dark blue jacket, and khaki pants, the release said.

Overhills High, Middle, and Elementary schools were all placed on lockdown. That status has since been lifted, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elmore with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-0154 or the anonymous tip line at 910-893-0300.

