Suspect on the run after young woman shot near Spring Lake, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is on the run after a young woman was shot north of Spring Lake in Harnett County Monday evening, deputies say.

The incident took place along Palamino Lane, which is in a mobile home community near the intersection of N.C. 210 and Shady Grove Road, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in her hip during an “apparent domestic incident,” deputies said just before 6:50 p.m.

Deputies also said the suspect in the shooting fled the scene, which is less than a mile north of Spring Lake.

No other information was released by deputies.