Suspect selling $133K in electronics he stole from QVC in Rocky Mount, sheriff’s office says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect is facing a series of felony charges after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said he stole $133,000 in electronics from his former employer in Rocky Mount and is selling the items online.

The sheriff’s office said Kendrick Tremayne Marrow, 39, stole the items from QVC in Rocky Mount between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.

Marrow is accused of stealing $133,000 worth of Apple Macbooks, tablets, smart watches, Air Pods and other items and selling them on Facebook Marketplace and other online selling apps.

Marrow faces charges of:

Three counts felony larceny by employee

Three counts felony breaking and entering

Three counts felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Three counts felony possession of burglary tools

Should you know Marrow’s whereabouts please contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911. If you have made a purchase from Marrow unknowingly and would like to speak with a detective, contact Detective L. Shaw at 641-7938.