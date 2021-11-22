Suspect steals car at knifepoint leading to stand off with Roanoke Rapids police, officials say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old man stole an SUV at knifepoint on Saturday before being involved in a standoff with police, Roanoke Rapids police said.

Officers were called just before 8:45 p.m. to a convenience store at 142 Julian R Allsbrook Highway in reference to a carjacking, police said.

Responding officers learned a suspect, later identified as Jonathan Paul Lucas of Roanoke Rapids, stole a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse at knifepoint at that location, police said.

A short time late, officers located Lucas on South Street which led to the standoff with the suspect.

Roanoke Rapids police said officers were able to “deescalate the situation” and take Lucas into custody without resistance.

He has been charged with:

Robbery with dangerous weapon

Larceny of motor vehicle

Possession of stolen motor vehicle

Resisting public officer

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Lucas received a $125,000 secured bond and is currently being held at the Halifax County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.