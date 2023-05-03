Police are searching for this suspect and car from an April hit-and-run (Butner Police Department).

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Butner Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect and their getaway car following a hit-and-run after leaving a Food Lion and running a stop sign.

On April 23 around 10 p.m., police said the suspect was seen coming from the rear of Town & Country & Food Lion parking lot area before running a stop sign and hitting a car traveling on N.C. 56.

The vehicle was last seen going down East Lyon Station Road and is said to have driver’s side damage.

A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to information of arrest of conviction, the police department said.