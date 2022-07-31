SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating a shooting that officers say damaged a home and two cars Thursday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.

The deputies, along with Scotland Neck police, responded to the area near the intersection of 8th and Chestnut Street in Scotland Neck.

They found a home and two cars damaged by gunfire, according to reports.

Scotland Neck Police Captain Parker and Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis were both at the scene.

After an investigation and some teamwork, police identified a suspect and obtained warrants.

That night, police say there was another report of shots fired at the same address from earlier.

Scotland Neck Police Chief Tippett, Captain Parker and a deputy responded to the call, according to reports.

They say two homes were hit and no injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to either of these shootings is asked to contact the Scotland Neck Police Department or call Halifax Crime-Stoppers.