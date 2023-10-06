HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of stealing several dozen vapes from a store.

According to the department, Vance County deputies responded to an alarm at 2064 Vicksboro Road in Henderson around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. The location is the site of Green Land, also known as, Clark’s Grocery.

Deputies arrived on scene and said it appeared someone had broken the glass to enter the store. According to the sheriff’s office, it was reported the subject took “at least 50 vapes” before leaving the store.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying this person, who is suspected of stealing over 50 vapes from a store in Henderson early Wednesday morning. (Vance County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200.