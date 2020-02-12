Suspected Tarboro drug dealer had handgun with 30-round magazine when arrested, sheriff’s office says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old faces a series of drug and gun charges after narcotics detectives with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested him following a foot chase on Monday.

Detectives went to Pender Square Apartments on Monday in an attempt to arrest suspected drug dealer Kenneth Ronnell Freeman, the sheriff’s office said.

As the officers approached Freeman, he tried to run but was quickly taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Freeman had a .357 Glock handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine on him when he was arrested.

While running, the sheriff’s office said Freeman threw a .40 Sig Sauer pistol. That pistol, which was stolen out of Augusta, Georgia, was recovered by detectives.

Freeman was charged with:

Two counts sell/deliver heroin

Two counts possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin

Conspire to sell/deliver heroin

Felony carrying a concealed gun

Possess of a stolen firearm

Resisting public officer

He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $103,000 bond.