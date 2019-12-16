Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Halifax County

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in Weldon, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.
The body was located Monday off Sycamore Road.
The identity of the body found has yet to be released.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
Weldon is located on the Roanoke River just southeast of Roanoke Rapids.
