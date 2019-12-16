Breaking News
1 airplane destroyed, 2 others damaged in incident at Raleigh Executive Jetport

Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Halifax County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights (generic)_131

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in Weldon, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was located Monday off Sycamore Road.

The identity of the body found has yet to be released.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Weldon is located on the Roanoke River just southeast of Roanoke Rapids.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss