CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Robbins man has been charged with having a stolen firearm and stealing a vehicle among other charges.

On Monday evening, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business area of Seven Lakes Drive in Seven Lakes about a suspicious male carrying a rifle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies found 32-year-old Aaron Dexter Lambert near the Shell Gas Station. Lambert refused to put the firearm down and began acting as if he was under the influence of an impairing substance, the sheriff’s office said.

Lambert was detained and found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Through further investigation, it was determined that Lambert had taken a vehicle from a family member without permission and later stole another vehicle from a nearby farm.

Deputies arrested Lambert on the following charges:

felony larceny of a firearm,

felony possession of a stolen firearm,

felony larceny of a motor vehicle,

felony possession of stolen goods/property,

felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle,

misdemeanor going armed to terror of the people,

misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and

misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Lambert was given a total of $85,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Jan. 5.