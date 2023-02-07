NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 13-year-old was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries on the side of a Nashville road Tuesday afternoon, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. While being transported to the hospital, they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the teen just before 4:30 p.m.

Deputies are said to be currently interviewing family members in hopes of determining how the 13-year-old sustained the injuries.

The sheriff’s office and the Nash County Social Services Department is investigating.

This is the second investigation the sheriff’s office is looking into Tuesday night.

The first is a fatal shooting near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant where one person has already been pronounced dead after two people were shot.

This incident also happened right around 4:30 p.m.