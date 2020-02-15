ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Angier police say they are looking for a Ford SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman last week.
The incident happened on Feb. 6 just after 6:25 p.m. when a woman was trying to cross N.C. 201 in Angier, police said in a news release.
The woman, Katelyn Lothrop, was struck and killed by an SUV that left the scene.
“Original witness statements of a maroon SUV/style vehicle appear to be accurate,” police said in a news release.
Police said they are looking for a maroon/burgundy Ford Expedition with damage to the left front (driver-side) of the SUV.
Police said they were unsure of the year of the SUV, but said both headlights on the Ford were working when the driver fled.
Anyone who recognizes the SUV is asked to notify the Angier Police Department or the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- SUV sought after woman hit, killed while crossing street in Angier, police say
- Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead in London
- Hurricanes to host outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021
- Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, brother; dad also shot
- Recall issued for certain Honda Odyssey vehicles
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now