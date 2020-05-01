T-shirt company raises money for small businesses in Dunn during COVID-19 pandemic

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A small business owner in Dunn found a way to help his place make it through this tough time, while also making money for other small businesses.

Chess Royal owns the Trophy Case. Like many small business owners, he wasn’t sure what he was going to do when COVID-19 hit.

“We’re in this phase now where they either learn to adapt, or they die,” Royal said.

He found a way to keep going, and is helping others do the same, by making and marketing Here For Good NC t-shirts.

Businesses can sign up for free.

When customers buy a shirt for $20, they pick which business they want to support. That business gets $10 for every shirt sold.

“What we were looking to do is create a way that we can help them out by still keeping our doors open as well,” Royal said.

In less than a month, more than 2,000 shirts have been sold to help more than 300 businesses.

“Multiple business owners have said they’ve been able to pay their employees and keep them on only because of this campaign,” Royal said.

Many of the downtown businesses in Dunn have signed up, including The Organic Butcher Shop.

“Everybody is trying to shop more local,” said Chef Terry Moody. “Dunn is doing all the right things to try to help support local business and with the t-shirt campaign, that’s just icing on the cake.”

Chess says the shirt and hat sales have made close to $40,000 so far. There’s even a shirt with a special design to honor healthcare workers.

“People that support this group are here for good,” Royal said. “They’re trying to keep businesses here for good.”

Similar “Here For Good” campaigns have popped up in other states and cities as well, all aimed at helping small businesses generate revenue.

