RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the puck drop just days away in the 2023 NHL Stadium Series, N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is teaming up with the National Hockey League and federal authorities to plan a strong defense against counterfeiters who might exploit hockey fans’ enthusiasm with fake goods.

Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force will be working with the NHL and Homeland Security Investigations to identify online marketplaces, street vendors, flea markets, and other outlets selling counterfeit goods leading up to and throughout the week’s events.

Caniacs are reminded to keep a close eye out for counterfeit sports-related apparel and other merchandise, as well as, counterfeit tickets in the run up to Saturday’s game, Marshall said in a news release Tuesday.

“Counterfeiters follow the demand and we know a major sports event like the NHL Stadium Series will create tremendous demand,” said Secretary Marshall. “I urge fans to stick to authorized vendors — including the official team store and NHL Stadium Series mobile shops for tickets and merchandise. If you buy game tickets from unauthorized sources such as street vendors, flea markets, or online auctions you may be wasting your money on tickets that won’t get you into the game. Remember that tickets for the NHL Stadium Series will be all digital and require the use of specific apps.”

Here are a few more tips to avoid being ripped off by counterfeiters:

If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. However, it’s also worth noting that while some counterfeiters attract fans with low prices, others may try to legitimize their wares by charging a higher price.

Look out for ripped tags, poor quality, sloppy stitching, and irregular markings on apparel.

Check your statements — keep a record of purchases and copies of confirmation pages to compare against bank statements. If there is a discrepancy, report it immediately.

Tickets for the NHL Stadium Series are all digital. No hard stock tickets are being sold for entry. Screenshots of tickets, PDF tickets, or anything else that claims to be a digital or hard stock ticket are not valid for entry and will not get you into the game



“The NHL very much appreciates the assistance of the Secretary of State’s Office, the NC AntiCounterfeiting Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations in protecting hockey fans from being duped by scammers, particularly during the NHL Stadium Series activities,” said Tom Prochnow, Senior Vice President, Legal of NHL Enterprises, L.P.

“Whether it’s a fan losing their hard-earned money on a fake jersey they were led to believe was authentic, or small businesses losing vital sales, intellectual property theft is a real crime with real victims and real financial impacts,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge of HSI Charlotte that covers North and South Carolina. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement and industry partners to protect consumers and businesses in our communities.”

N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill will also take their storied rivalry on the ice with next Monday’s “Frozen Finley” outdoor game between the two universities’ club hockey teams at Carter-Finley.

“Hockey fans and fans of the Wolfpack and Tar Heels alike are excited for that match-up, but a reminder that admittance to that game is free, so if someone’s trying to sell you tickets to ‘Frozen Finley’ please ‘let it go’ and report it to authorities,” Marshall said.

Suspected counterfeit goods can be reported to the Secretary of State’s Office at anticounterfeit@sosnc.gov