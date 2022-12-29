A taker carrying non-potable water parks at a grocery store for residents to get their fill during outage. (Courtesy Spring Hope Fire Department)

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some relief has arrived for the residents of Spring Hope during a water outage the mayor says points back to rolling outages by Duke Energy over the weekend.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Spring Hope Fire Department alerted the community to a tanker parked outside the old Lowe’s Food parking lot across from Food Lion in town. Residents were told to bring their own containers through 5 p.m. to get them filled with non-potable, non-drinking water.

Throughout the outage which began Wednesday evening, Spring Hope Mayor Kyle Pritchard has been keeping residents up-to-date with a timeline on his Facebook page.

Pritchard said the town’s wastewater treatment plant would “trip and not restart” as a result of the rolling power outages implemented by Duke Power as frigid temperatures put a strain on the power grid.

“As soon as we thought we were in the clear and had fixed the issues caused by the Duke Energy rolling outages we were hit with another major problem this evening,” Pritchard said.

The likely culprit of the widespread water issues for residents was a “major underground leak,” he said. “These leaks can happen quickly and can do their damage rapidly to our town water supply,” Pritchard added.

For residents, this created a problem of low to no water pressure in their homes Wednesday night, the mayor said in an update shortly after 9 p.m.

By 10:30 p.m., Pritchard said he had begun working with Nash County Emergency Management officials, reached out the the state and surrounding fire departments for assistance.

Thursday morning just after 7 a.m., the repair work had begun at the site of the leak, according to Pritchard.

“We have men and women in the trenches working right now for you all,” Mayor Pritchard said as he posted this photo at the site of the leak.

From about 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, a tanker of non-potable water became available after some residents had gone more than half a day without it.

The good news? Mayor Pritchard said the water main had been repaired at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and that crews continue to work on two additional pipes with leaks.

“We believe this is that last break we will find today and can turn begin refilling the system,” the mayor’s latest update said.