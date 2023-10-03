BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A diesel tanker driver was ejected from his cab and killed Tuesday on U.S. 264 East near Exit 11 (N.C. 581/Oak Avenue) in Nash County.

According to N.C. State Highway Patrol First Sgt. Damon Pope, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, an N.C. Department of Transportation truck was pulling into the left lane of U.S. 264 from the median and then attempted to merge to the right lane.

This merger caused the fuel tanker and other vehicles to take evasive actions in order not to hit the NCDOT truck.

The tanker ended up going into the median, Pope said. That’s when the driver was ejected.

The highway patrol has not released the name of the tanker driver yet.

As of 3:45 p.m., fuel was being pumped from the wrecked tanker to another tanker so that the disabled vehicle could be towed, Pope told CBS 17.

U.S. 264 East in that area is closed and detours have been set up before the area of mile marker 11, according to Pope. Motorists must take Exit 11 (N.C. 581/Oak Ave). Take U.S. 264 ALT East to re-access U.S. 264.

According to the NCDOT, the road is expected to be reopened by 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.