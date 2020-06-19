Tar River causes flooding in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tar River crested in Rocky Mount earlier today at a historic level, the third highest ever. It prompted evacuations and water rescues.

The Tar River is receding but it’s still very high.

It normally runs about 35 feet behind Haley Grimm’s house, its covering her backyard.

“Our nail in the coffin basically is if that side starts to be covered as bad as that side,” Grimm said.

That’s happened. Grimm said she woke up Thursday morning to find all this water. Fortunately, she took precautions last night.

“We moved all of our yard equipment up our from the closest barn to the river. We’ve kept our running vehicles on the drier side of things,” Grimm said.

Driving through Rocky Mount it’s not hard to find flooding.

Leggett Road near Aztec Avenue covered. Neighbors said several people nearby had to be rescued from their homes. The water rose fast, they didn’t see it coming. Cox Avenue at Leggett also flooded. The intersection submerged. Parts of Atlantic Avenue, Springfield Road and Gay Road all impassable.

“It’s just too much for these rivers around here handle,” Justin Parker said.

CBS 17 caught up with Parker as he tried to make his way home from work. The back way took him through Atlantic Avenue, which was flooded too.

“I’ll find a way, eventually but I don’t know if it’s going to be easy or not,” he said.

The water will take some time to fully recede. The concern turns to Tarboro and Princeville where all that water is headed.