Tar River in Rocky Mount now in major flood stage

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The rain may have stopped but flash flooding is continuing in some parts of central North Carolina on Thursday.
Heavy rain has caused the Tar River in Rocky Mount to rise into major flood stage.
At midnight Thursday, the stage was observed at 25.1 feet. Major flooding begins at 25 feet and the river is expected to crest at 25.9 feet before daybreak.
According to the National Weather Service, this is the fifth-highest crest observed at the Tar River in Rocky Mount. Three of the other four higher crests all came as a result of hurricanes or tropical storms.
