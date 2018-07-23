Tarboro assisted living facility has license revoked after resident accused of killing another Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina officials have revoked the license of a Tarboro assisted living center where a resident is accused of killing another in April.

A letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says Open Fields Assisted Living failed to comply with general statutes. The license will be fully revoked 20 days after the mailing of that letter, which is dated July 17.

Police said Trenneth Axel Pace strangled Rebecca Eudy, 75, to death at the facility on April 5.

Pace was arrested after a joint investigation by the SBI and Tarboro police.

Pace was charged with first-degree murder in Eudy's death.

Police said Pace and Eudy had a dating relationship that was coming to an end. They also said Pace sexually assaulted another woman at the facility the previous week.

Pace is a registered sex offender after being convicted of raping a 14-year-old in Boston in 1982, according to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.