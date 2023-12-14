TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — What would have been the town of Tarboro’s 60th Christmas parade on Sunday has now been canceled.

The Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, saying the decision was based primarily on the forecast. Heavy rain and winds are projected, making the parade’s outlook too grim to continue on as planned.

This comes after the parade was postponed once already after inclement weather kept the parade from happening on its originally set date of Sunday, Dec. 10.

The chamber said it met with many parade participants Thursday morning to attempt a rescheduling of the parade. From those conversations, officials said that too many could not make it due to challenges of time, logistics or effort.

“We understand this is disappointing, and trust us, no one is more disappointed than our staff,” the chamber said in its post. “We thank the Town of Tarboro, The Tarboro Police Department, The Public Works Department, and The Recreation Department for their efforts.”

Staying in the holiday spirit, the chamber’s president Dave Sharpe said the town’s 2024 parade will be the “biggest and best” its ever been.