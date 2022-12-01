ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver license office for the second day in a row.

The Tarboro office, at 125 East Granville St., closed Wednesday, officials said.

On Thursday, the office closed again for repairs to the building. The staff has been reassigned to the Rocky Mount driver license office at 2617 North Wesleyan Blvd.

DMV officials said customers can visit other driver license offices in Greenville (4651 North Creek Drive), Wilson (Goldsboro Street South West), or Williamston at 305 East Main St.

Officials did not say when the Tarboro location would reopen.