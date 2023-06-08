Items seized during the Tarboro drug bust on Kyles Drive. (Tarboro Police Department)

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested on Tuesday for trafficking self-made drugs, according to the Tarboro Police Department.

On Tuesday at noon, members of the Tarboro Police Department, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department finished a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation ended when a search warrant was executed at 210 Kyles Drive in Tarboro. Police said several firearms, ammunition, controlled substances and cash was seized.

Police said Drako Donta Butler and Kayla Nicole Williams both lived at the residence where the search warrant was executed.

They were each charged with:

One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance

One count of felony possession of schedule I controlled substance,

One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine,

One count of felony possession of cocaine,

One count of felony possession of methamphetamines,

One count of trafficking synthetic cannabinoid,

One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana,

One count of felony of possession of marijuana,

One count of felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances,

One count of simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Butler and Williams were taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center. Butler received a $1,020,000 secured bond and Williams received a $500,000 secured bond. They both appeared in court on Wednesday.