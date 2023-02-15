TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee with the Town of Tarboro was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck.

Town Manager Troy R. Lewis told CBS 17 on Wednesday that 49-year-old Bermel Jenkins died in a crash around 1 p.m. on Tuesday involving the dump truck he was driving.

Jenkins had been a permanent town employee since November 2022 in the Street Maintenance Division.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they cope with such a tragic loss. Likewise, Town of Tarboro employees are like a family and have all been impacted by his loss, especially those who worked closest with him,” Lewis said.